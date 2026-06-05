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Growing Home

Growing Home - Asparagus

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

An asparagus bed can remain productive for twenty, thirty, even fifty years. Asparagus has a massive underground crown and root system that stores energy. Each spring, new spears emerge from buds. Once the spears grow into tall ferny foliage, the plant spends summer rebuilding energy reserves for next year’s crop. Asparagus survives winter and returns from the same crown every spring. Well-drained soil, careful weed control, and avoiding overharvesting helps asparagus thrive for decades. Often abandoned homesteads still produce asparagus long after the original gardens disappeared.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb