Growing Home - Mulching New Trees

Newly planted trees grow faster if you remove turf grass beneath them and create a three to four foot-wide mulch ring. Grass competes with young trees for moisture and nutrients. Mulching conserves water and moderates soil temperatures. Keep tree mulch a few inches away from the tree trunk to prevent rodent damage. In the second growing season, trees benefit from liquid organic fertilizer applied once near the root zone during June or early July. Avoid late summer tree fertilizer and keep lawn fertilizer away from young trees as it may trigger weak, overly rapid growth.