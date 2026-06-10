Growing Home - Types of Garlic

“Rocambole” garlic has dramatic curly flower stalks called scapes and are prized for rich flavor when blended into a garlic like pesto. “Porcelain” garlic grows large cloves wrapped in smooth white skins, while “Purple Stripe” types show vivid streaks of purple on their wrappers. These names describe morphology, the physical traits of garlic, not just the flavor. Gardeners use these categories to predict storage life, cold hardiness, clove count, flavor intensity, and even how easily bulbs peel in the kitchen.