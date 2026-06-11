Growing Home - The Palisade Insectary

The Palisade Insectary was founded in 1945 to protect peaches from destructive moths, and pioneered biological pest control decades before “sustainable agriculture” was a buzzword. Instead of relying on pesticides, the Palisade insectary pioneered raising beneficial insects for growers to naturally control pests. Today, the insectary distributes more than 90 beneficial insects, mites and fungi used to control weeds and crop pests across Colorado. Citizens can even request helpful bugs for their own properties through the Palisade Insectary’s “Request-A-Bug” program.