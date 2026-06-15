© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Features
Growing Home

Growing Home - Mesclun

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

Mesclun, or mesclun greens, refers to mixtures of young lettuces or a mix of greens that could be found in your local salad bar, on a menu at a restaurant, or in the produce aisle at the grocery. A mixture of salad greens can also be grown in your garden. Because many salad greens like lettuce and cilantro quickly go to seed, to ensure a steady supply of your mesclun greens you need to plan on successive sowing of the seeds in your garden. Perhaps that is why Thomas Jefferson once said, “A thimbleful of lettuce should be sowed every Monday morning.”

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb