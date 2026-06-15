Growing Home - Mesclun

Mesclun, or mesclun greens, refers to mixtures of young lettuces or a mix of greens that could be found in your local salad bar, on a menu at a restaurant, or in the produce aisle at the grocery. A mixture of salad greens can also be grown in your garden. Because many salad greens like lettuce and cilantro quickly go to seed, to ensure a steady supply of your mesclun greens you need to plan on successive sowing of the seeds in your garden. Perhaps that is why Thomas Jefferson once said, “A thimbleful of lettuce should be sowed every Monday morning.”