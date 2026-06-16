Growing Home - Reciprocal Garden Network

The American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Garden Network is worth checking into. Membership in a participating public garden receives free or discounted admission to hundreds of other botanic gardens and arboretums. Today the program includes more than 380 locations, from major botanic gardens to small regional treasures. Check out your favorite botanic garden or arboretum membership benefits to see if they participate in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Garden program to open gates to public gardens almost everywhere.