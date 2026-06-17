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Growing Home

Growing Home - The Brandywine Valley

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:38 PM MDT

If you love botanical gardens, check out the Brandywine Valley of Pennsylvania and Delaware, its often called “America’s Garden Capital.” The Brandywine Valley is home to over thirty botanic gardens including Longwood Gardens, Winterthur Garden, Mt. Cuba Center, Chanticleer, Nemours Estate, Tyler Arboretum, and more. Many Gardens in the Brandywine Valley trace their roots to the wealthy du Pont’s family passion for horticulture and landscape design. In just a few days, visitors can experience some of the finest botanic gardens in North America.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb