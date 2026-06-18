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Growing Home

Growing Home - Jostaberry

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:40 AM MDT

Have you ever heard of Jostaberry? If not, you are not alone. Jostaberry is a hybrid cross between the gooseberry and black currants. It was created by German plant breeder Rudolf Bauer in the 1970s after decades of breeding. Jostaberry delivers a sweet-tangy flavor that captures the best of its gooseberry and black currant parents. Jostaberry’s purple berries ripen in July. Picking is easy because Jostaberry is thornless. They are also long-lived shrubs and are some of the most disease-resistant and low-maintenance berry plants you can grow. Jostaberry is self-pollinating and tolerates partial shade.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb