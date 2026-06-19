Growing Home - The Heritage Burr Oak

The Heritage burr oak is a tough modern selection of the native North American Burr Oak. The Heritage Burr Oak grows faster than most traditional oak trees which grow painfully slow. But the Heritage Burr Oak puts on steady growth developing into a huge shade tree. It performs well in the West because it can handle high pH alkaline soils that trouble other trees. The Heritage Burr Oak can survive drought, brutal cold, and even fire thanks to its thick bark. Planting one is a gift to today and to the future, because the Heritage Burr oak can outlive generations of gardeners.