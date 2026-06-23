Growing Home - The Asian Jumping Worm

Earthworms are usually a gardener’s friend, reducing compaction, improving water penetration, and providing nutrient-rich castings. But a new invasive called the Asian jumping worm may be a helper gone too far. Native to East Asia, the Jumping Worm consumes leaf litter and organic matter too fast, leaving behind loose soil that dries too quickly. The Jumping Worm is now confirmed around Denver. This worm spreads by hitchhiking in mulch, potted plants, compost and soil. Sometimes even in gardening, too much of a good thing is a problem.