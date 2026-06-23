© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties with our 89.1 FM signal. You can stream online here or on our mobile app without interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working on resolving this issue.
Growing Home

Growing Home - The Asian Jumping Worm

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 23, 2026 at 9:47 AM MDT

Earthworms are usually a gardener’s friend, reducing compaction, improving water penetration, and providing nutrient-rich castings. But a new invasive called the Asian jumping worm may be a helper gone too far. Native to East Asia, the Jumping Worm consumes leaf litter and organic matter too fast, leaving behind loose soil that dries too quickly. The Jumping Worm is now confirmed around Denver. This worm spreads by hitchhiking in mulch, potted plants, compost and soil. Sometimes even in gardening, too much of a good thing is a problem.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb