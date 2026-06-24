Growing Home - Organic Production and Imports from Mexico

Do you prefer organic produce? Over the last decade, organic production and imports from Mexico have expanded rapidly. Mexico is now the largest foreign supplier of organic produce to the US, especially tomatoes, berries, peppers and avocados. Today, Mexico supplies over two-thirds of America’s vegetable imports and nearly half of imported fruits and nuts. Many winter grocery shelves depend on this partnership. So, if you bite into an organic January strawberry while snow is falling, there is a decent chance your fruit packed a passport before it reached your shopping cart.