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Growing Home

Growing Home - Dead Heading

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 26, 2026 at 9:53 AM MDT

Most perennials bloom for just a few weeks. However, if you regularly pluck faded blooms, you enable them to bloom up to twice as long. Gardener’s call this “dead heading,” which was coined long before the Grateful Dead. When you dead head your flowers you not only encourage a longer perennial flowering period, but you also get a better-looking perennial. The best well-planned perennial bed has a wide variety of perennials that bloom in each of the summer months. When one perennial stops blooming, another begins to bloom.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb