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Growing Home

Growing Home - Microplastics in Plants

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published June 29, 2026 at 9:56 AM MDT

Scientists are discovering that microplastics may be causing problems inside plants themselves. Analysis of more than 150 studies suggests tiny plastic particles may interfere with photosynthesis. Researchers estimate photosynthesis in plants and algae could decline by roughly 7 to 12 percent. The plastic particles may block light, disrupt water movement, damage soils, or interfere with chlorophyll. Some estimates suggest major crops like wheat, rice and corn could eventually see measurable losses. Microplastics pollution seems to be inescapable even in the garden.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb