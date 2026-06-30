Growing Home - The Johnny Appleseed Tree

Folk hero, John Chapman (A.K.A.) Johnny Appleseed, spread rooted cuttings of cider apples in the eastern U.S. Scott Skogerboe, a nurseryman from Fort Collins, spent a year searching for a living Johnny Appleseed tree. Skogerboe succeeded in the mid-1990s, finding the last one in Jeromesville, Ohio. Thanks to Mr. Skogerboe, you can buy a Johnny Appleseed tree at Raintree nursery. Apples from Chapman's trees were for making hard cider, so their fresh eating quality isn’t great. Nevertheless, growing a legend of horticultural history is its own reward.