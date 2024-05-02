© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 2, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published May 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Vogy's House Moving in Montrose is experiencing financial impacts from the US 50 Bridge Closure - the bridge closed April 18, 2024 due to structural issues
Vogy's House Moving
/
KVNF
Vogy's House Moving in Montrose is experiencing financial impacts from the US 50 Bridge Closure - the bridge closed April 18, 2024 due to structural issues

US 50 CLOSURE: With each passing day the impacts from the US 50 closure between Montrose and Gunnison are being calculated around the dinner table by small business owners who depend on the highway. KVNF’s Brody Wilson recently spoke to one family in Montrose whose livelihood is being significantly affected.

In the coming days and weeks, KVNF will continue to follow progress on the US 50 bridge repair, new detour routes and most importantly stories about people just like you who are impacted by the closure. Tell us how the bridge closure is affecting you at news@kvnf.org. Put US 50 in the subject line.

TOP STORY: The Colorado State Patrol is reporting that two persons died last Sunday, when they were thrown from their vehicle on Colorado 65, in Delta County.

Deputies responded to the accident about 11:32 p.m. where they found a 37 year old man and a 33 year old woman at the scene. The man was deceased in the crash and the woman died en route to care, according to Delta County County Sheriff Mark Taylor.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. According to preliminary information, the pair’s Ford Expedition left the road and rolled at milepost 3.5, throwing the man and woman, neither of whom was wearing a seat belt.

The CSP is investigating speed and impairment as possible factors in the crash. The agency has not yet determined who was driving the vehicle.

Five Colorado Counties were recently designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas by the United States Department of Agriculture. The designation allows the Farm Service Agency to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or to refinance certain debts.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. Primary Counties Eligible for relief are Archuleta, Delta, La Plata, Montrose, and Ouray. Ten other counties were designated as contiguous counties and are also eligible. In our listening area those counties are Gunnison, Hinsdale and Mesa. The application deadline is July 1st.

KVNF Regional Newscast US 50 bridge closure between Montrose and Gunnison
Lisa Young
