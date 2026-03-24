Opinion - The Bureau of Land Management is running amok

In western Oregon, the Bureau of Land Management proposes a new Resource Management Plan without a single public meeting and with one goal: To quadruple the logging volume on Western Oregon BLM forests, returning these public lands to the “robust” levels of the 1960s and 1970s.

The plan would open nearly 2 million acres to clearcutting with no protections for remaining old-growth, writes Pepper Trail, and the public only has 30 days to provide comment.