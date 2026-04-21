Opinion - Random murders unite a remote Utah county
A stranger recently committed three random murders of women from the tiny towns of Lyman and Torrey, Utah. Stephen Trimble writes that these violent acts by someone who killed people to steal their vehicles disrupted everyone's sense of safety. The women who lost their lives were his neighbors in remote Wayne County.
Trimble says it will take the powers of both land and community to get back to the reassurance and resonance of living in harmony.