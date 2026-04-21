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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - Random murders unite a remote Utah county

Published April 21, 2026 at 8:55 AM MDT
The Cockscomb, where Linda Dewey and Natalie Graves planned to hike. Photo by Stephen Trimble.
The Cockscomb, where Linda Dewey and Natalie Graves planned to hike. Photo by Stephen Trimble.

A stranger recently committed three random murders of women from the tiny towns of Lyman and Torrey, Utah. Stephen Trimble writes that these violent acts by someone who killed people to steal their vehicles disrupted everyone's sense of safety. The women who lost their lives were his neighbors in remote Wayne County.

Trimble says it will take the powers of both land and community to get back to the reassurance and resonance of living in harmony.

Writers on the Range