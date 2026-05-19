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Short Features
Writers on the Range

Opinion - The West heads for wildfires unprepared

Published May 19, 2026 at 8:01 AM MDT
Calwood Fire outside Boulder Colorado, courtesy Malachi Brooks on Unsplash
Calwood Fire outside Boulder Colorado, courtesy Malachi Brooks on Unsplash

Until recently, David Calkin was a senior scientist for the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Station. Now a wildfire consultant in Missoula, Montana, Calkin says that staff cuts in the agency have already hampered its fire-fighting ability.

Under the Forest Service’s planned reorganization, Calkin says there will be even fewer skilled management teams to respond to fires. The question, he asks, is not whether the fires will come. It is whether we are still capable of responding effectively when they do.

Writers on the Range