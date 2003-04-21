© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'Rocky Top' Songwriter Felice Bryant Dies

By Melissa Block
Published April 21, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Songwriter Felice Bryant dies at age 77 at home in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She collaborated with her husband to pen some of the best-known tunes in country music and early rock 'n' roll. Her songs Bye Bye Love and Wake Up Little Susie were Everly Brothers standards, just as Rocky Top became a country standard. NPR's Melissa Block offers a remembrance.

