Movie Review: 'The Dancer Upstairs'

The Dancer Upstairs, a political thriller, features the directing debut of noted American actor John Malkovich. It's a character study of a detective who must negotiate political and personal issues while tracking a rebel leader in Latin America. NPR's Bob Mondello offers a review.
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.