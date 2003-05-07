© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Carl Reiner Takes On the Past

By Robert Siegel
Published May 7, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

Carl Reiner has been making people laugh for more than 50 years. In his new autobiography, My Anecdotal Life: A Memoir, Reiner recounts his experiences as a comic, producer, director, novelist and playwright. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Reiner about turning down Fidel Castro's star vehicle and other moments of his colorful Hollywood past.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
