'The Matrix' and 'Monsters Inc.': Mirror Movies?

By Bob Mondello
Published June 12, 2003 at 10:00 PM MDT

The science-fiction action film The Matrix and the animated Monsters Inc. may belong to different genres, but they have a striking similarity: both tell the story of an alternate universe fueled by the efforts of humans who are unaware that they are doing the fueling. NPR's Bob Mondello offers his thoughts on the subject.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
