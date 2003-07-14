Gays Come to the Aid of Fashion-Impaired Straight Men

A new reality TV show aims to promote fashion and understanding between gay men and their straight counterparts. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy features a group of five gay men, experts in food, fashion and culture, who come to the rescue of straight men in need of a makeover. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with David Collins, the show's executive producer.
