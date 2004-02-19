Trio Medieval, Live at NPR

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with members of the classical vocal group Trio Medieval, and they perform selections from their latest CD in NPR's Studio 4A. The group specializes in authentic Gregorian chants with a modern twist.
