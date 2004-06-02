© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Indian-American Stories on Film: 'Cosmopolitan'

By Robert Siegel
Published June 2, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Indian actor Roshan Seth's latest role is in the short film Cosmopolitan, broadcast this month as part of the PBS series Independent Lens. Seth plays the part of a first-generation Indian living in the New York suburbs. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Seth.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel