Bob Mondello Review: Moore's 'Fahrenheit 9/11'

By Bob Mondello
Published June 22, 2004 at 10:00 PM MDT

Filmmaker Michael Moore's documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 arrives in U.S. theaters, after winning the top prize at the Cannes film festival and being shelved by the Disney Co., its original backer. The film, which criticizes President Bush's response to the attacks of Sept. 11, is being released independently. NPR's Bob Mondello has a review.

