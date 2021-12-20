© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
1 borrowers' student debt is erased with loan forgiveness program overhaul

By Cory Turner
Published December 20, 2021 at 3:09 AM MST

With the Biden administration loosening the rules of the troubled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, one borrower, a special education teacher on the verge of retirement, got some good news.

