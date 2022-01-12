Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
KVNF New Releases January 10, 2022
|Davy Knowles
|What Happens Next
|Rock Blues
|Various Artists
|Muscle Shoals
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Comp 1/10/22
|Rock +
|Eliza Gilkyson
|Songs From The River
|Folk
|Jackie Bristow
|Outsider
|Country Folk
|*Jamestown Revival
|Young Man
|Country Folk
|Youngers
|Nashville Again
|Country
|Honey Don't
|Threadbare
|Bluegrass Country
|Big Lou Johnson
|Big Man
|Blues Rock
|Various Artists
|Blind Raccoon & NOLA
|New Orleans
|Dave Stryker
|As we Are
|Jazz
|*Sugar's Pick