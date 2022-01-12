© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

KVNF New Releases January 10, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published January 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST

Davy KnowlesWhat Happens NextRock Blues
Various ArtistsMuscle ShoalsRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Comp 1/10/22Rock +
Eliza GilkysonSongs From The RiverFolk
Jackie BristowOutsiderCountry Folk
*Jamestown RevivalYoung ManCountry Folk
YoungersNashville AgainCountry
Honey Don'tThreadbareBluegrass Country
Big Lou JohnsonBig ManBlues Rock
Various ArtistsBlind Raccoon & NOLANew Orleans
Dave StrykerAs we AreJazz
