© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

French diplomat talks about the stakes of the ongoing Ukraine conflict

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Mia VenkatJustine Kenin
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic and national security advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, about Russia and Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Mia Venkat
See stories by Mia Venkat
Justine Kenin