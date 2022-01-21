Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
French diplomat talks about the stakes of the ongoing Ukraine conflict
Mia Venkat
, Justine Kenin
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic and national security advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, about Russia and Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.