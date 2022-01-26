Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Journalist killings in Mexico raise concerns among colleagues
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
Three journalist have been killed in Mexico this year, two of them occurring in Tijuana. NPR's Asma Khalid talks with 'Tijuana Press' editor Vicente Calderón about the city's pattern of violence.
