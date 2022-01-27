Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
A Chicago principal on challenges facing schools right now
Published January 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
NPR's Asma Khalid talks with Principal Seth Lavin on how COVID-19 has impacted his Chicago school. The school district canceled class for 11 days in January when teachers protested working conditions.
