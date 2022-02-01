Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.K.'s Boris Johnson survived another round of calls for his resignation
Published February 1, 2022 at 3:02 AM MST
Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's president. There were calls for Johnson to resign following a report on parties his government threw when events like that were banned because of COVID.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.