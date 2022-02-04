© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
'Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them' is an outsider's view of an imperfect union

By Tamara Keith,
Gabe O'ConnorAmy Isackson
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST

NPR's Tamara Keith talks with Irish comedian Maeve Higgins about her new book Tell Everyone on this Train I Love Them, which is a series of reflections on the various imperfections of America.

