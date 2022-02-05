© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Saturday sports: Winter Olympics begin; Tom Brady retires; Flores sues NFL

By Tom Goldman
Published February 5, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST

The winter Olympic Games kick off in China with messages of unity despite realities of division on the ground, while Tom Brady retires and a former coach sues the NFL for racial discrimination.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Tom Goldman