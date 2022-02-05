Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Week in politics: Russia and China align; RNC justifies Jan. 6; job growth
Published February 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
The leaders of Russia and China solidified their ties, and the Republican National Committee suggested the Jan. 6 riots were "legitimate political discourse."
