Remdesivir can help COVID patients avoid the hospital. But it's been slow to catch on
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST
The antiviral infusion Remdesivir was just revived as an early treatment for COVID. It can be expensive and hard to administer, but is useful when monoclonals and pills are in short supply like now.
