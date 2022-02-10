© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Congress wants to know why White House documents were moved to Trump's residence

By Brian Naylor
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST

White House documents were found in former President Trump's Florida residence. They should have been archived with the federal government. Congress wants answers.

