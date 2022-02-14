Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.S.-Canada bridge reopens but protests persist in Ottawa
Published February 14, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST
The key U.S.-Canada border crossing is open after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week. But, protesters in trucks remain in the center of the Canadian capital of Ottawa.
