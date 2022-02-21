Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russia recognizes 2 Ukrainian regions as independent
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to recognize the independence of two Ukrainian regions, establishing what could be a pretext for an attack.
