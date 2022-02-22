Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app, launches year after Twitter ban
Published February 22, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST
Over a year ago, former President Donald Trump got booted from social media sites owned by Meta and Twitter. He vowed to create his own, and Truth Social launched on Monday.
