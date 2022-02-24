Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists strike targets in Ukraine
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
Russia continued its assault on Ukraine from multiple directions, including bombings areas of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.
