Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists strike targets in Ukraine

By A Martínez,
Tim Mak
Published February 24, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST

Russia continued its assault on Ukraine from multiple directions, including bombings areas of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv.

