© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Republicans dominate Texas politics despite the state's changing demographics

By Wade Goodwyn
Published February 25, 2022 at 3:14 AM MST

In Texas, early voting is well underway ahead of Tuesday's primary election. Democrats haven't won a statewide election in Texas for decades, despite many attempts to "turn Texas blue."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Wade Goodwyn
Wade Goodwyn is an NPR National Desk Correspondent covering Texas and the surrounding states.
See stories by Wade Goodwyn