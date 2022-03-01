© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Big oil companies cut business ties with Russia

By Camila Domonoske
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST

BP, Equinor and Shell have all announced they are terminating their ties to the Russian oil industry — a move that will cost them billions of dollars.

