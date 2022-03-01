© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Guests from Biden's Joint Address assess his progress 1 year later

By Ari Shapiro,
Elena BurnettCourtney Dorning
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Tatiana Washington, a gun violence prevention advocate, and Javier Quiroz Castro, a DACA recipient and COVID-19 unit nurse, about progress during Biden's first year.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Elena Burnett
See stories by Elena Burnett
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning