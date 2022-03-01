Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Jury selection is underway in the first trial stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST
Prosecutors say Guy Reffitt brought a gun to the Capitol grounds, and that he later threatened his children if they turned him in. Reffitt is fighting the charges.
Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.