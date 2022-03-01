Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Kyiv and other cities remain in Ukrainian hands but Russia isn't letting up
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:21 AM MST
In a video out of Ukraine, a projectile appeared to strike near Kharkiv's administration building Tuesday — as civilians try to flee the city. Kharkiv is about 25 miles from the Russian border.
