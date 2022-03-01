Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
The latest on the attacks in Ukraine
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
Russian forces appear to be escalating attacks on urban areas of Ukraine as 680,000 people have fled their homes. Sanctions are piling up, and the West is supplying more military hardware to Ukraine.
Tim Mak is NPR's Washington Investigative Correspondent, focused on political enterprise journalism.