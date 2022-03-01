Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
U.S. delegation is sent to Taiwan to show support amid potential Chinese aggression
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST
The visit to Taiwan by the high-level delegation comes at a time when the White House has expressed growing concern about Beijing's ties with Moscow.
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.