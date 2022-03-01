© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

U.S. delegation is sent to Taiwan to show support amid potential Chinese aggression

By Steve Inskeep,
Emily Feng
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:05 AM MST

The visit to Taiwan by the high-level delegation comes at a time when the White House has expressed growing concern about Beijing's ties with Moscow.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng