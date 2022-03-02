Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Many say Washington is a swamp. The reality is more complex
Published March 2, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST
Politicians running for office often call Washington a swamp filled with inefficient bureaucrats and leeches. But many in the capital have devoted themselves to making government a tool for good.
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.