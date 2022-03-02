© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

News brief: Biden speech, Ukrainian civilian casualties, Texas primary

By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 2, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

Biden's State of the Union speech addresses Ukraine, inflation and other topics. A view of the Russia-Ukraine crisis from western Ukraine. A wrap up of some of the races in the Texas primary.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
